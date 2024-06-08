Dogs, rodents eat away 80-yr-old man’s body in Telangana

Hyderabad: A foul smell emanating from a house in Doragaripalle village near Mancherial led to the discovery of the decomposed body of an 80-year-old man from Telangana with a hole in his chest on Thursday, June 8.

Locals stated that they found dogs hovering near the body of the man when they found it lying in the compound outside his house, near Mancherial, Telangana. Police suspect that he may have died about 3-4 days ago, reported TOI.

The man, B Gangaiah, was last seen alive on June 2 at a shop when he went to buy curd. Gangaiah’s family requested help from the Telangana government as the man’s body was highly decomposed, and partially consumed by dogs and rodents.

Gangaiah’s last rites were performed outside his village.

The man lived alone after his son, a daily labourer, moved into a rented apartment 15 km away in Telangana, about 20 days ago as it was closer to his work. Gangaiah’s wife passed away in 2014 leaving behind one son and 4 daughters, two of who resided in the same village.

In Hyderabad, a six-year-old boy was found dead with dog bite injuries on his body near a dumping yard on Wednesday, June 5.

However, a civic official stated that the exact cause of death remained unclear, and there was no immediate confirmation that the boy died due to an attack by stray dogs. The body displayed signs of swelling, leading to suspicions that he might have fallen into a nearby water source beside the dump yard.

According to reports, the boy resided near the garbage dump yard with his father and grandmother, frequently engaging with the dogs there. On the evening of June 4, he was playing with the dogs and did not return home.