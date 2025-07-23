Doha-bound Air India Express flight turns back to Calicut

Malappuram: An Air India Express flight to Doha returned to Calicut International Airport two hours after take-off on Wednesday due to a technical issue, officials said. They said an alternative flight was later arranged for the stranded passengers.

Flight IX 375, carrying 188 people including crew, took off from Calicut at around 9:07 am but turned back and landed safely at 11:12 am, an airport official said.

“There was some technical issue in the aircraft’s cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing,” the official said.

The airline described the return as a “precautionary landing” and confirmed that all necessary protocols were followed.

The alternative flight to Doha departed with the passengers at 2.16 pm.

“One of our flights returned to Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed.

“We regret the inconvenience and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations,” the airline said in a statement.