Two Indian women return home after job scam in Qatar

Doha: The Embassy of India in Doha on Sunday, July 20, successfully repatriated two Indian women who were stranded in Qatar after being misled by false job promises.

In a post shared on X, the embassy announced it had facilitated their return, stepping in after learning of their distress. The women had travelled to Doha in search of work but were left without jobs or assistance.

One image released by the mission showed the women standing beside a waiting vehicle at night, ready to depart. Another captured them walking through a tiled compound, pulling their luggage behind them. The embassy captioned the photo, “Indian women prepare to leave Doha with embassy support.”

Two Indian ladies were stranded in Doha, Qatar on false promises of employment. Embassy of India, Doha facilitated their repatriation to India. @MEAIndia @diaspora_india @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/mwSbfuRz7u — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) July 20, 2025

The embassy’s swift response followed a tip-off and was coordinated with support from the Ministry of External Affairs and key departments including @MEAIndia, @diaspora_india, and @IndianDiplomacy.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by fraudulent recruitment schemes, which often target women seeking opportunities abroad.

In a similar case earlier this year, the embassy supported the return of six Indian women who had also been misled and left stranded in Qatar.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare of Indian nationals across the region.