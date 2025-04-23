Six Indian women rescued from Qatar after false job promises

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Qatar has successfully facilitated the return of six Indian women who were stranded in the country after being misled with false promises of employment.

The women recently sought help from the embassy in Doha, which promptly intervened to ensure their safe repatriation to India on Tuesday, April 22.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Embassy shared an update on X, along with two photos showing the women post-rescue as they prepared to return home.

Also Read Hussain Sajwani, Elon Musk share memorable breakfast at White House

“Six Indian ladies were stranded in Doha, Qatar on false promises of employment. Embassy of India, Doha facilitated their repatriation to India yesterday,” the post read.

View the official post on X

This is not the first time the Indian diplomatic mission in the region has stepped in to assist distressed nationals.

On March 10, 2024, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh helped five Indian women return home after they approached the mission for support.

Later that month, on March 30, the embassy also assisted an Indian woman who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia for 24 years in finally returning home.

These efforts underscore the commitment of Indian missions abroad to safeguarding the rights and welfare of Indian citizens overseas.