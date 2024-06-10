Doha: Over 126,000 kg of Indian mangoes sold in 10 days

Doha: The 10-day Indian Mango Festival, also known as Indian Hamba, at the Souq Waqif marketplace in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, concluded on Saturday, June 8, with 126,935 kg of mangoes sold.

The inaugural festival, organised by Souq Waqif and the Indian Embassy in Qatar, spanned from May 30 to June 8, 2024, and attracted thousands of fruit enthusiasts from across the country.

It showcased a diverse range of mango varieties from India, including Alphonso, Banganapalli, Neelam, and Malgova, etc.

Speaking with Qatar TV, Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Hamba Mango Festival, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success, stating that public turnout exceeded expectations.

He added, “The volume of sales for the first edition is considered record-breaking.”

10-days mango sale break-up

First day: 8,500 kg

Second day: 13,000 kg

Third day: 15,000 kg

Fourth day: 11,900 kg

Fifth day: 8,850 kg

Sixth day: 11,650 kg

Seventh day: 13,353 kg

Eighth day: 13,400 kg

Ninth day: 15,500 kg

Tenth day: 15,600 kg

