Doha: Over 126,000 kg of Indian mangoes sold in 10 days

Doha: The 10-day Indian Mango Festival, also known as Indian Hamba, at the Souq Waqif marketplace in Qatar’s capital city, Doha, concluded on Saturday, June 8, with 126,935 kg of mangoes sold.
The inaugural festival, organised by Souq Waqif and the Indian Embassy in Qatar, spanned from May 30 to June 8, 2024, and attracted thousands of fruit enthusiasts from across the country.
It showcased a diverse range of mango varieties from India, including Alphonso, Banganapalli, Neelam, and Malgova, etc.
Speaking with Qatar TV, Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Hamba Mango Festival, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success, stating that public turnout exceeded expectations.
He added, “The volume of sales for the first edition is considered record-breaking.”
10-days mango sale break-up
- First day: 8,500 kg
- Second day: 13,000 kg
- Third day: 15,000 kg
- Fourth day: 11,900 kg
- Fifth day: 8,850 kg
- Sixth day: 11,650 kg
- Seventh day: 13,353 kg
- Eighth day: 13,400 kg
- Ninth day: 15,500 kg
- Tenth day: 15,600 kg