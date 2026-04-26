Domestic help who tried to self immolate arrested for theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old domestic help was arrested along with her husband on Saturday, April 26, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments weighing about 7.5 tolas (87.48 gram) from the apartments she worked at.

The accused have been identified as Vemula Srivani and Sheelam Chandrakanth, 37, from Domalguda. Srivani was a house help at the Necklace Pride Apartment in Kavadiguda.

On April 7, she had tried to set herself on fire in front of the Human Rights Commission in Nampally, alleging harassment from police. However, police have claimed that she might have staged the self-immolation to escape the enquiry.

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The couple were allegedly involved in at least three theft cases, one under the Chikalguda police station and two in the Gandhi Nagar police station, said Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) N Bose Kiran to Siasat.com.

In one of the theft cases at Necklace Pride Apartment, Srivani stole one diamond ring, one pendant locket, one plain ring, one pair of earrings and one bracelet, all weighing about 3.5 tolas (40.8 gram) between the last week of February and the first week of March.

She sold the gold at a jewellery shop in Domalguda. In the second week of March, she stole one gold mangalsutram (thaali) with a chain weighing about 4.25 tola (49.57 gram) from a different apartment.

She kept two chains weighing about 8 gram with her for wearing and sold the rest at the jewellery shop. Police were able to recover 6.8 tolas (79.31 gram) of gold from the accused and have sent them to judicial remand.