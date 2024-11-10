Don Lee sparks rumors of joining Prabhas’s next big project

Hyderabad: Korean superstar Don Lee, famous for his role in Marvel’s Eternals, recently sparked excitement among Indian fans. Lee shared a poster of Salaar Part 2 on his Instagram, adding a thumbs-up emoji. This small gesture set off big rumors about him joining Prabhas in the much-anticipated film.

Possible Role in Salaar 2 or Spirit

Earlier, there were reports that Don Lee might play the villain in Spirit, an upcoming cop drama by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring Prabhas. But with Lee’s Instagram story about Salaar Part 2, fans are now wondering if he’s actually joining the cast of this action sequel instead. Even the official Salaar Instagram account shared Lee’s post, adding to the speculation.

A showdown between Prabhas, one of India’s biggest action stars, and Don Lee, known for powerful roles in movies like Train to Busan, would be thrilling for fans. Bringing Don Lee into the cast could give Salaar 2 an international edge, combining the excitement of Indian and Korean cinema.

Prabhas’ New Projects with Hombale Films

Prabhas recently signed a three-film deal with Hombale Films, including Salaar Part 2 and two other projects, aiming to reach global audiences. Adding a global star like Don Lee could make this partnership even bigger.