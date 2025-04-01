Donald Trump aims for third presidential term

US President Donald Trump is aiming for a third presidential term despite constitutional limitations.

During recent public remarks, Trump stated he was “not joking” about extending his presidency beyond 2029.

US President’s controversial remarks

Trump hinted at his ambition during two separate appearances. On Sunday, he claimed, “I’m not joking” about pursuing a third term.

On Monday, he expressed enthusiasm about a hypothetical race against former President Barack Obama. He called Obama “a good one.”

While Trump acknowledged the constitutional barrier, he suggested there might be “a way” to bypass it. He also admitted that he hadn’t “looked into it” deeply.

Can Trump legally serve a third term?

The 22nd Amendment which was ratified in 1951 prohibits any president from serving more than two terms.

For Trump to run again, the amendment would need to be repealed. It is very difficult as it requires two-thirds Congressional approval and ratification by 38 states.