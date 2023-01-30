Donald Trump kicks off first 2024 presidential campaign

Washington: Former United States President Donald Trump held his first political campaign since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, NHK World reported.

On Saturday, the former President held a rally in the southern state of South Carolina with the campaign mantra, “Make America great again.”

While addressing the gathering at the rally, Trump criticised current US President Joe Biden for the record high inflation and illegal immigrants crossing the US southern border with Mexico.

“Joe Biden has put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction,” NHK World quoted Trump as saying.

He further stated, “The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one. Together we will complete the unfinished business of making America great again.”

On November 15, Trump announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest the 2024 presidential election.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said.

South Carolina is among early voting states in the process of parties nominating their candidates for the presidential race. The results in these states are said to affect the rest of the race.

Earlier, he made a stop at New Hampshire before starting his official campaign in South Carolina, saying he was ‘more angry’ about the direction of the country and vowed to return to the first-in-the-nation primary state “many, many more times” as he looks to replicate his first-place finish in the Granite State in 2016, reported CNN.

“This is it,” Trump told members of the New Hampshire GOP at their annual meeting in Salem, adding, “We’re starting right here as a candidate for president.”

In New Hampshire, Trump announced that outgoing state GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek will be added to his campaign as a senior adviser.

Observers say Trump is trying to get a headstart by stumping early in the crucial state.

Some within the Republican Party have expressed concerns over Trump’s declining influence after a number of candidates endorsed by him lost in highly-watched races in the mid-term election last year.

Meanwhile, some have expressed their support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom they regard as part of the new generation of conservative politicians and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to NHK World.

Earlier Saturday, Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email declaring that “no other candidate is working this early to win every last vote,” and touting himself as “the first Republican presidential candidate to campaign in the two early primary states.”