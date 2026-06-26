Donkey finally gets his own Shrek movie, releasing June 2028

Los Angeles: DreamWorks Animation has officially announced “Donkey”, a standalone spinoff centred on the beloved “Shrek” character.

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as the fast-talking sidekick in the movie, which Universal Pictures and DreamWorks will release in theatres on June 30, 2028, reported Deadline.

The movie will serve as an origin story, exploring how the donkey became the fan-favourite character known simply as Donkey.

Charlie Bean, known for “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and the live-action “Lady and the Tramp”, will direct the film.

Rebecca Huntley will produce, while DreamWorks story artist Matt Flynn, known for working on “The Wild Robot”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “The Bad Guys 2”, will serve as co-director.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of “Shrek 5”, which is slated to hit theatres in 2027.

Mike Myers will return as the voice of Shrek, Murphy will reprise Donkey and Cameron Diaz will once again voice Princess Fiona.

Actor Zendaya has also joined the cast of the fifth installment, which will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.

Launched with the Oscar-winning original film in 2001, the “Shrek” franchise reimagined classic fairy tales through the adventures of the unlikely hero Shrek, an ogre who befriends the talkative Donkey and falls in love with Princess Fiona.

The film was a global box office success and became the first recipient of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The franchise has since expanded with “Shrek 2” (2004), “Shrek the Third” (2007) and “Shrek Forever After” (2010), as well as two “Puss in Boots” spin-offs.