Don’t be like Kaleshwaram engineers: Telangana R&B minister targets BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana R&B minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy in an orientation program for 156 newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) department, asked young engineers to take inspiration from legendary figures like Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur, rather than the engineers involved in the Kaleshwaram project.

Reddy emphasized that the structures they build would serve as the sweat and toil of millions, benefiting generations to come.

He accused a few Kaleshwaram project engineers of “maligning the profession to satisfy their political bosses,” stressing that the newly recruited engineers were tasked with serving the people.

The minister also criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for neglecting the R&B department, stating that not even one engineer was available for 10 mandals.

He expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the massive infrastructure expansion planned, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), TIMS hospitals, and new roads, which he believes will transform the state.

Currently, the R&B department is responsible for constructing the RRR, a game-changing project for the state’s progress, as well as TIMS Hospital buildings and administrative buildings in various districts.