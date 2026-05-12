‘Don’t buy gold’ Indira Gandhi front page photo is fake, digitally altered: The Hindu

A purported front page image from June 6, 1967, of the prominent newspaper The Hindu, showing the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, with a headline that read: Don’t buy gold; appeals for national discipline – circulating on social media is incorrect and digitally altered.

The Hindu itself has a statement clarifying that the image is false and advised its readers to exercise caution before sharing.

The fake image has been shared and retweeted by several right-wing and Bharatiya Janata Party social media handles.

Interestingly, it comes when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold and reduce unnecessary expenses to combat the soaring oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions. “Let us all adopt responsible spending habits to help India tackle global economic challenges caused by ongoing wars and supply chain disruptions,” he had said.

What does the viral image claim

The viral image, which dates June 6, 1967, states that the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, allegedly made a similar appeal, asking Indians to stop gold purchases due to a severe foreign exchange crisis, terming the sacrifice as “national discipline.”

This image was amplified by various BJP handles and mainstream media drawing parallels to Modi’s remarks.

Fake News: The Hindu

The Hindu has categorically denied and called the image digitally altered and fake.

“A digitally altered image purporting to be a front page of The Hindu from June 6, 1967, is currently circulating on social media. We wish to clarify that this is not an authentic page from our archives. The Hindu urges readers to exercise caution and verify before sharing,” read its X post.

📢 A digitally altered image purporting to be a front page of The Hindu from June 6, 1967, is currently circulating on social media. We wish to clarify that this is not an authentic page from our archives. The Hindu urges readers to exercise caution and verify before sharing. — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 12, 2026

Suresh Nambath, Editor-in-Chief, also asked its readers to stay cautious.

B Kolappan, a senior journalist with The Hindu, shared the original front page carried headline that read: Bitter Fighting Between Israel and Arab States in Air and on Land.

Below is the original clipping

Did Indira Gandhi ask Indians to curb gold purchase? How true is this claim?

Although the viral image is fake, Indira Gandhi did impose restrictions on gold ownership through legislation.

In a bid to curb gold smuggling across the China border and the fall of the Indian Rupee due to a growing strained relationship with the bordering country, the then finance minister Moraji Desai introduced the Gold Control Act, prohibiting Indians from owning gold bars and gold coins.

The Act remained in force until it was repealed in 1990.