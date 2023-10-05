Don’t get swayed by Cong, BJP propaganda: KTR to minorities

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao asked minorities communities not to get carried away by the false propaganda of the Congress or promises of the BJP.

At a public meeting held in Shadnagar on Thursday, KT Rama Rao said the BRS stood with the Muslims in the past nine and half years and will continue to be by their side. “There have been no communal riots in the state during chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule. All minorities were extended benefits on par with other communities,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions, he said that the government was spending Rs 1.20 lakh annually on each student at the minority institutions. “At no point did the CM do politics over religion. All communities are treated equally and all facilities provided,” he said.

He added that the minorities were getting benefits of Shaadi Mubarak, good education at TMREIS Schools, scholarships etc. “Across the country, there is a sense of fear among minorities. In Telangana, there is brotherhood and progress. I appeal to you all to stand with the BRS and strengthen the communal harmony,” said the minister.