Don’t go to private hospitals: Telangana health minister Harish Rao

Telangana minister for health and family welfare Harish Rao on Sunday stated that with the medical infrastructure available in Siddipet today, residents don’t need to go to private hospitals for treatment.

He said it while distributing Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques of a total of Rs. 77,25,000 each to 193 people in Siddipet, adding that they should deposit the cheques to their bank accounts immediately.

He said that so far, 4,780 people were given CMRF cheques worth approximately Rs. 20 crore in Siddipet alone.

He spoke about the great strides the government took to advance medical infrastructure in Siddipet. “We brought dialysis services to the area, and will soon bring cardiac care which would relieve people of going to private hospitals like Yashoda or KIMS,” he said.

He said that the Siddipet residents shouldn’t spend money on private hospitals when the Siddipet government hospital can provide 52 kinds of tests all for free.

“Blood tests, ultrasound scans or CAT scans- you can get them all done for free at the Government hospital right here in Siddipet,” said the minister.