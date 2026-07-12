Don’t leave children in idling vehicles: Commissioner Sajjanar

Sajjanar said that placing children at the front of the vehicle where they can reach the accelarator is extremely dangerous.

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Minor girl rides bike
Minor girl rides bike

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Sunday, July 12, warned against leaving children in running vehicles.

Sajjanar shared a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of a man riding his children – a boy and a girl – to school.

He gets down to escort his son inside the school gates. His daughter, who was riding pillion, holds the bike’s handle, while the engine is still on. She races the vehicle and falls a few meters away from the school.

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“This CCTV footage stands as living proof that a momentary lapse in vigilance can lead to lifelong agony. Stopping the vehicle and leaving the children on it with the engine still running, or behaving carelessly while they are nearby, shows just how grave a danger it can unleash—as this incident makes painfully clear,” the senior officer said.


“Riding a bike is usually a fun adventure for children and twisting the accelerator is an exciting thrill. But when the vehicle is started, that small, innocent mistake they make without realising it can turn into an unimaginable accident in mere moments, striking at their very lives,” he said.

He urged parents to prevent such horrific tragedies that unfold in the blink of an eye right before their eyes.

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