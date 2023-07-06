Don’t answer video calls from strangers, Rachakonda cops caution citizens

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing cyber crimes, the Rachakonda police on Thursday asked the public to not lift video calls from unknown numbers under any circumstances.

The cyber alert has been issued after the city witnessed a surge in finance fraud via the internet.

Cybercrime in finance is an act of obtaining financial gain through profit-driven criminal activity, including identity fraud, ransomware attacks, email and internet fraud.

Alerting the citizens on their Twitter handle, the Rachakonda cops stated, “Never pick up video calls from strangers.”

“They are naked and record your video. They threaten you and extort money,” stated the alert.

Additionally, the victims of online financial fraud have been requested to call 1930 immediately without delay or visit the website to report a crime.

People can also call on 8712662111 to report any cyber fraud to the Rachakonda Police.

