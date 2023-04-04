‘Don’t panic’: Telangana Edu min assures SSC students on paper leak issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy asked students appearing for the SSC public examination and their parents not to get anxious about the alleged instances of question paper leaks. She assured them the state government and administration are taking all steps to prevent such instances.

“A meeting was conducted with the District Collectors, Commissioners and SPs of the police and education department officers. All measures are taken to prevent any paper leak. Action is initiated against the employees who showed negligence,” the Minister said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said about 55,000 teachers and other staff are actively involved in the conduct of the SSC exam in the state. “Students’ career and future is of utmost importance and the examination staff should be sincere in the conduct of exams,” the Minister said.

She asked the officials not to allow anyone to carry mobile phones or other electronic gadgets into the examination hall. The police will take more appropriate steps to maintain the sanctity of the examination, she added.