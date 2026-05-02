Don’t panic: Your phone may buzz today for NDMA alert test

This is only a test to check the effectiveness of the alert system and there is no emergency situation. No action is required from public after receiving the alert.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:31 am IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 10:07 am IST
Person holding a smartphone with a buzzing notification for NDMA alert test.
Representational image

Hyderabad: If your mobile phones vibrate on receiving al alert on Saturday, May 2, don’t panic it is part of Cell Broadcast Alert System test conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The test will be conducted in Delhi and other capital cities. The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen the emergency communication system to ensure timely disimination of information during actual disaster situations.

Areas exempted from test

States which are election bound or those who share borders with neighbouring countries will be exempted from the test. Citizens may receive an alert during the test which could be accompnied by heavy vibration.

Subhan Bakery

This is only a test to check the effectiveness of the alert system and there is no emergency situation. No action is required from public after receiving the alert.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 9:31 am IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 10:07 am IST

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