‘Don’t politicize’: Konda Surekha on Secunderabad Muthyalamma temple row

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowments minister Konda Surekha has urged all political parties, organizations, and individuals to “avoid politicizing matters related to religion and temples.”

Speaking on Tuesday, October 22, she emphasized that the “divine transcends political affiliations and is revered by everyone in the state.”

She highlighted Hyderabad’s rich tradition of religious harmony, known as the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, which she believes should be preserved.

‘Treating the situation with utmost seriousness’

In response to a recent incident at the Muthyalamma Temple, minister Surekha assured the public that the state government is treating the situation with utmost seriousness.

She confirmed that those responsible for the incident have been swiftly apprehended and that strict legal action will follow to ensure justice is served.

She condemned any attempts by “disruptive elements” to disturb communal peace and cautioned opposition parties against using this issue for political gains.

The minister noted that government officials from the Endowments department were dispatched immediately to inspect the temple and that repair and construction work had already begun.

‘Congress govt doesn’t indulge in temple politics’

“The Congress government is one of action, not mere words. We do not indulge in temple politics like others,” she stated, reaffirming her commitment to proactive governance.

Additionally, Konda Surekha announced that the principal secretary of the Endowments department will visit the Muthyalamma Temple on Wednesday for a comprehensive assessment.

She called on both officials and local community members to remain vigilant in protecting temples from future attacks.

In closing, she reiterated her call for everyone to work together to maintain the religious harmony that has long characterized Hyderabad.