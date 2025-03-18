Don’t promote officials booked for corruption: FFGG to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FFGG) has written to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to amend rules and not give promotions to officials in criminal cases. Organisation general secretary Padmanabh Reddy in a letter to the CM stated that there is no fear among government officials for wrong doings.

Seeking an inquiry regarding lapses in corruption cases against officials of the state, FFGG also asked the Telangana chief minister to amend rules to not to give postings or promotions to officials involved in criminal cases. Citing some examples Padmanabh Reddy in his letter said that one official named G. Srinivas a Joint Commissioner with the Commercial Taxes department booked by the ACB for criminal offences in the year 2013.

He pointed out that the case against the Telangana government official has been pending from the last 11 years, as Srinivas approached High Court for his promotion without reference to the criminal case pending in ACB Court (write petition number 7046 of 2025). Padmanabh Reddy stated that the judge passed an interim order to consider the case of G. Srinivas Rao to the post of Assistant Commissioner without reference to the criminal case pending against him.

Similarly, FFGG also pointed out that another Telangana government official named D Srinivas Reddy, a Deputy Commercial Tax Officer with the Telangana government, has a criminal case was registered against him by the ACB. It stated that since last 7 years the inquiry against him was not completed and no chargesheet was filed. Padmanabh Reddy added that Srinivas Reddy also similarly approached the High Court for his promotion without reference to the case and a interim order was passed to consider his case.

“There are many such cases where the accused officials involved in serious criminal cases are getting plum postings and promotions,” said FFGG in its letter to the Telangana CM over corrupt officials.