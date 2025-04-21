‘Don’t take us lightly’: SC reprimands Samay Raina over stand up remark

The Supreme Court on Monday, April 21, gave a stern warning to comedian Samay Raina after he mentioned his ongoing case, the controversy surrounding his YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, in his latest standup in Canada.

Raina had joked, “Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees” at the end of the show.

Justice Surya Kant called Raina’s statement ignorant and warned him not to take the courts lightly.

“These youngsters may think that we are outdated, but we know how to deal with them. Don’t take the courts lightly,” Justice Surya Kant said while hearing the case of influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who was a guest at Raina’s show, where he made controversial remarks on sex and parents.

Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant in the show, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever?”

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia’s remarks on Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent.’