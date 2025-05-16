Don’t turn unis into RSS shakhas: Student body slams Turkey academic suspension

Hyderabad: The Azad United Students’ Federation (AUSF) has sharply criticised the recent decisions by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to suspend or cancel academic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkiye.

AUSF slams suspension with Turkish University

On Friday, May 16, the Azad United Students’ Federation (AUSF) issued a statement titled “Don’t Turn Universities Into RSS Shakhas, Resume Academic Ties with Türkiye.”

They further stated, “Using allegations of terrorism or political disputes as a reason to restrict academic cooperation undermines the very essence of higher education and international dialogue.” The students’ federation explained that suspending scholarly ties under the guise of nationalism not only harms India’s global academic reputation but also risks turning our universities into ideological strongholds that reflect the narrow outlook of authoritarian forces.

AUSF calls for restoration of cancelled MoUs

Calling for an immediate policy reversal, the AUSF added that, “We demand the immediate reversal of these decisions and urge academic institutions to uphold the values of free inquiry and global academic cooperation. Let our universities remain centres of knowledge, not echo chambers of political propaganda.”

This statement comes in response to JNU’s confirmation that it has suspended its MoU with Turkiye’s Inonu University. Signed on February 3 for three years, the agreement was designed to support faculty and student exchanges and collaborative research projects.

“We have suspended the MoU with Turkiye’s Inonu University. Under the pact, there were plans for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes, among others,” a senior JNU official told PTI.

Inonu University, based in Malatya, Turkiye, has established this partnership to foster cross-cultural academic collaboration. However, the relationship came under scrutiny after Türkiye openly supported Pakistan following India’s recent military strikes on terror camps along the Line of Control.

