Double elimination in Bigg Boss 17 this week, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for a spicy turn of events as the makers plan to introduce new faces and bid farewell to some contestants to keep the show’s energy alive. Week 6 kicked off with the elimination of Navid Sole, and now, the spotlight is on the chopping block as five contestants face the danger of leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants

The nominated contestants in the danger zone this week are —

Anurag Dobhal

Sana Raees Khan

Ankita Lokhande

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai

Jigna Vora

Double Eviction On Cards?

And now, latest reports hint at a double elimination this weekend ka vaar. According to current voting trends, Sana, Tehelka, and Jigna find themselves in the bottom three. If the double elimination takes place, Tehelka and Jigna could be bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss house this week.

However, there is no official confirmation yet, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Who do you think will walk home next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.