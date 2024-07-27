Double elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari and who?

Mumbai: In a shocking twist in Bigg Boss OTT 3, another double elimination has rocked the house. This week’s nominated contestants were Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor, was shot yesterday and it was revealed that Shivani Kumari has been eliminated from the house, leaving fans in shock. However, the real surprise came later in the night with the unexpected eviction of Vishal Pandey.

🚨 DOUBLE EVICTION in #BiggBossOTT3 house as exclusively revealed



After Shivani Kumari, now Bigg Boss EVICTED Vishal Pandey late at night from the show.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 26, 2024

With these eliminations, Lovekesh Kataria has secured his spot in the finale week, joining the other six contestants—Ranvir, Armaan, Kritika, Sai Ketan, Naezy, and Sana Makbul.

Fans Outraged Over Vishal Pandey’s Exit

The elimination of Vishal Pandey has sparked outrage among fans and viewers. Many feel that his removal was unfair and question the motives behind the decision. One netizen expressed their frustration, writing, “Vishal getting evicted before Kritika and Armaan Malik, who broke all the so-called rules of Bigg Boss, will be the highlight of this season. Just evict everyone else and give the trophy to Ranvir already, why wait until next Friday?”

Another fan lamented, “Sick… he deserved to be in the top 5!”

