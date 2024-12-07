Double eviction: Rohini EXITS Bigg Boss Telugu 8, who is next?

Hyderabad: The curtains are slowly closing on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as the show gears up for its grand finale next weekend, on December 15. With just a few days to go, the competition has reached a fever pitch, and fans are on edge as the last elimination of the season is set to unveil the top five contestants of BB Telugu 8.

Double eviction ahead of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale

This week will see a shocking double elimination. The shooting is currently happening and in an update straight from Bigg Boss sets, we hear that one elimination has already been done. Rohini, one of the season’s popular contestants, has been evicted from the house. Her elimination will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

But the surprises don’t end there. Sources on the sets also have it that Vishnupriya, another strong contender, will be the next to leave the house. Her eviction is expected to be announced in tomorrow’s episode, marking the second elimination of the week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants Rohini and Vishnupriya (Instagram)

This back-to-back eviction is sure to send shockwaves among the audience, especially since Vishnupriya was widely considered a potential finalist. Known for her spirited gameplay and strong fanbase, many believed she had the makers’ support and a clear path to the finale.

With Rohini and Vishnupriya exiting, the race for the winner’s title has intensified among the remaining contestants –Avinash, Nikhil, Gautham, Prerana, and Nabeel Afridi.

What’s your take on this shocking double elimination? Did the makers make the right call?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale.