Dozens fall ill after drinking contaminated water in UP

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, at Krishna Lok Housing Society along the Delhi-Agra highway, opposite Jait police station.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:33 am IST
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Representational image

Mathura: More than a dozen residents of a housing society in Mathura fell ill with diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water from an overhead tank, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, at Krishna Lok Housing Society along the Delhi-Agra highway, opposite Jait police station.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Radha Vallabh said residents reported stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea, following which a medical team from a nearby community health centre was rushed to the spot.

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A team of epidemiology experts from the district headquarters later examined the patients and distributed medicines. Officials said the condition of all affected persons has improved, and the situation is now under control.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the contamination was caused by irregular cleaning of the water tank by the society’s management.

During inspection, health officials found bird droppings, monkey waste, and insects inside the tank, which led to the spread of infection among residents, including children and the elderly.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 9:33 am IST

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