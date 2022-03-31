Dr B R Ambedkar Open University launches automation e-office

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University launched the automation e-office on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal at the BRAOU campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal said that the e-office will give quick responses and it will reflect on the transparency of the organization. Also, it saves time and manpower.

The University Vice-Chancellor Prof J Seetharama Rao explained that there is a need to do more for the students by providing them with the technology that is available at the present moment.

He further stated that it will soon be implemented in all departments of the university.

Executive members Shailesh Reddy, Dr V Raja Lingam, Dr Banot Lal, and academic director Prof E Sudharani, registrar Dr G Laxma Reddy, nodal officer Dr Pallavi Kabde, system engineer Vasantha Rao, directors, deans, heads of the branches were present.