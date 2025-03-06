Dr Himanshu Pathak appointed as Director General of ICRISAT

Hyderabad: Dr Himanshu Pathak has officially been appointed as the new director general of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

He was welcomed during a hybrid event held on Thursday, March 6, that brought together key stakeholders in agricultural research and development, with in-person gatherings in India and virtual participation across African and other locations.

In his address, Dr Pathak acknowledged both the challenges and opportunities ahead, as ICRISAT strengthens its mission to build agricultural resilience in dryland regions, navigating the impacts of climate change, population growth, and evolving dynamics in development funding. ​

“At this critical time for global agriculture, I am honored to lead ICRISAT and its exceptional team in driving innovations that strengthen dryland resilience and sustainable progress across Asia, Africa, and beyond. “By prioritizing frontier science and deepening collaboration with our partners, I am confident the Institute will continue developing transformative agri-food solutions that not only withstand global challenges but also create lasting prosperity for the future generations,” said Dr Pathak.

Dr Ismahane Elouafi, executive managing director of CGIAR, welcomed Dr Pathak’s appointment and emphasized his expertise in agricultural research and innovation.

“Under Dr Pathak’s leadership, I am confident that ICRISAT, as part of the CGIAR family, will further strengthen dryland food systems, empower communities, and drive lasting impact for the world’s most vulnerable,” said Dr Elouafi.

ICRISAT governing board chair, professor Prabhu Pingali, reinforced this endorsement, highlighting the board’s commitment to supporting Dr Pathak in advancing the institute’s strategic vision and expanding its global impact.

“Dr Pathak’s leadership comes at a crucial time when food systems must adapt to climate challenges and evolving global needs. “With his deep expertise, Dr Pathak is uniquely positioned to lead ICRISAT in driving impactful solutions that enhance resilience, empower smallholder farmers, and strengthen global food security. On behalf of the Governing Board, I extend our full support and best wishes to Dr Pathak as he embarks on this pivotal leadership role,” he said.

“We have an extraordinary network of partners, an incredible portfolio of mandate crops, and, most importantly, our dedicated team with the passion and expertise to drive our mission—transforming the drylands and uplifting the lives of the many who call them home,” said Professor Cathy Reade, the new governing board chair-elect of ICRISAT.