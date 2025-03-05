Telangana farmers to get heat and pest-resistant tomatoes

Hyderabad: Scientists have discovered genes that could help withstand viruses and pests, as well as high heat, and inserted them into tomato varieties. These varieties will soon be made available to tomato farmers around the world.

An international workshop on unlocking advances and applications in global tomato breeding was organized at Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 5.

The discussions focused on the development of new tomato varieties that are resistant to climate change, viruses and pests, and high-yielding varieties maintaining good quality.

In his keynote address, senior scientist of tomato breeding at the World Vegetable Center in Taiwan, Dr Asaf Eybishitz, said that farmers cultivating tomatoes in Telangana state are losing the yield and quality in tomatoes due to viral diseases, tomato pin worm, and early blight.

He said that the World Vegetable Research Institute has varieties that could withstand them, and will soon be made available to the farmers.

Vice chancellor of SKLTGHU, Dr Danda Rajireddy, said that there is a need to introduce varieties that are resistant to the pin worm, which damages tomatoes the most during the summer season, and the yellow leaf curl virus.

He felt the need for introducing varieties that give higher yields even when the day temperatures exceed 42 degrees Celsius.

“If tomato hybrid varieties that are suitable for processing industries are developed, the export opportunities will increase, thereby increasing the income of farmers,” he noted, adding that hybrids were the only option to achieve higher productivity in a lesser area of cultivation.

Reddy assured that tomato hybrid varieties will be made available to farmers within the next two years.

Associate professor Dr Pidigam Saidaiah presented the tomato varieties required for profitable cultivation in Telangana and across India, and explained the research outcomes achieved so far during the international workshop.

The delegates also made a visit to the tomato varieties cultivated in various mandals including Shamshabad in the vicinity of Hyderabad, and inquired about the problems being faced by tomato farmers there.