HMDA holds LRS 2020 workshop for 160 architects, planners

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 5th March 2025 7:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) conducted a workshop on Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS)-2020 for Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) and architects at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday, March 3.

The event, held from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, saw the participation of around 160 professionals along with HMDA planning officers and directors.

HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad explained provisions of government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department on February 20.

He mentioned a 25 percent rebate for applicants who pay regularization and pro-rata open space charges by March 31. Additionally, applicants with plots not falling under prohibited zones, including water bodies and restricted lands, will receive automatically generated provisional LRS fee notices to avail the rebate.

Ahmad also announced that 90 percent of the amount paid will be refunded for rejected LRS-2020 applications, with a 10 percent deduction for processing charges.

Plots located within 200 meters of lakes and water bodies will require clearance from the revenue and irrigation departments. Furthermore, an amendment has been issued allowing registration of unregistered plots in unauthorized layouts, provided at least 10 percent of plots were sold through registered sale deeds before August 26, 2020—irrespective of LRS-2020 application status.

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) representatives briefed participants on the LRS application process flow in the software. HMDA urged LTPs and architects to spread awareness among applicants regarding the government’s LRS-2020 provisions.

For further clarifications, applicants can contact the HMDA call center at 1800 599 8838 between 10:00 AM and 6:00 pm.

