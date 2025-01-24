Dr Narender Kumar appointed Telangana director of medical education

Hyderabad: Telangana health department on Thursday, January 23, appointed Dr A Narender Kumar as the new Director of Medical Education (DME).

As per Government Order number 27 Kumar has been appointed as the DME on a temporary basis. Kumar who is currently serving as the superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Wanaparthy, will replace Dr N Vani as the DME.

The order has been signed by Telangana health secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu, a copy of which has been sent to the DME in charge, principals of all medical colleges, and superintendents of government hospitals in Telangana.

It is to be noted that Telangana has not had a permanent DME since its formation.