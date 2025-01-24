Dr Narender Kumar appointed Telangana director of medical education

It is to be noted that Telangana has not had a permanent DME since its formation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2025 5:06 pm IST
Dr Narender Kumar is new Telangana Director of Medical Education
Dr A Narender Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana health department on Thursday, January 23, appointed Dr A Narender Kumar as the new Director of Medical Education (DME).

As per Government Order number 27 Kumar has been appointed as the DME on a temporary basis. Kumar who is currently serving as the superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Wanaparthy, will replace Dr N Vani as the DME.

Also Read
Telangana is focusing on Lendi project completion: Minister Uttam

The order has been signed by Telangana health secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu, a copy of which has been sent to the DME in charge, principals of all medical colleges, and superintendents of government hospitals in Telangana.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

It is to be noted that Telangana has not had a permanent DME since its formation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2025 5:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button