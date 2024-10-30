Draft electoral rolls in 15 assembly segments in Hyderabad released

City has 4,621,333 voters, of which 2,353,124 are male, 2,286,866 are female, and 343 belong to the third gender.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th October 2024 10:47 am IST
50.72 cr of 76.41 cr electors voted in first 5 phases of LS polls: EC
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A draft of the electoral rolls in 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district was released on Tuesday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The city has 4,621,333 voters, of which 2,353,124 are male, 2,286,866 are female, and 343 belong to the third gender.

Over 1 pc increase in voters in Hyderabad assembly segments

Since February 2024, when the rolls were last published, 181,879 voters have been added, while 129,884 names were removed due to reasons such as relocation, duplication, or ineligibility.

The addition and removal of voters in the draft electoral roll have resulted in a net increase of 51,995 voters, reflecting a 1.14 percent growth in the district’s voter base.

Also Read
Raid conducted at popular restaurant in Secunderabad

Assembly Segment-wise voters in Hyderabad:

Assembly segmentsVoters
Musheerabad308378
Malakpet319556
Amberpet280451
Khairatabad301160
Jubilee Hills389287
Sanathnagar254165
Nampally329839
Karwan364390
Goshamahal276628
Charminar232004
Goshamahal353401
Yakatpura364855
Bahadurpura325241
Secunderabad267933
Secunderabad Contonment254845

Special summary revision

The draft electoral rolls were released as part of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.

Citizens who will turn 18 years by January 1, 2025, can also apply to be added to the electoral rolls.

For updates or new voter ID card applications, citizens can apply between October 29 and November 28.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th October 2024 10:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button