Draft electoral rolls in 15 assembly segments in Hyderabad released

Hyderabad: A draft of the electoral rolls in 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district was released on Tuesday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
The city has 4,621,333 voters, of which 2,353,124 are male, 2,286,866 are female, and 343 belong to the third gender.
Over 1 pc increase in voters in Hyderabad assembly segments
Since February 2024, when the rolls were last published, 181,879 voters have been added, while 129,884 names were removed due to reasons such as relocation, duplication, or ineligibility.
The addition and removal of voters in the draft electoral roll have resulted in a net increase of 51,995 voters, reflecting a 1.14 percent growth in the district’s voter base.
Assembly Segment-wise voters in Hyderabad:
|Assembly segments
|Voters
|Musheerabad
|308378
|Malakpet
|319556
|Amberpet
|280451
|Khairatabad
|301160
|Jubilee Hills
|389287
|Sanathnagar
|254165
|Nampally
|329839
|Karwan
|364390
|Goshamahal
|276628
|Charminar
|232004
|Goshamahal
|353401
|Yakatpura
|364855
|Bahadurpura
|325241
|Secunderabad
|267933
|Secunderabad Contonment
|254845
Special summary revision
The draft electoral rolls were released as part of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.
Citizens who will turn 18 years by January 1, 2025, can also apply to be added to the electoral rolls.
For updates or new voter ID card applications, citizens can apply between October 29 and November 28.
The final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.