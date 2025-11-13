Drinking water supply disrupted in Hyderabad after major pipeline leak

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a disruption in the drinking water supply until the evening of Thursday, November 13.

The disruption is due to a major leak in the Krishna Phase-II pumping main pipeline.

Affected areas

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption.

These include Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Vaishalinagar, Nagole, Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, ARCI Balapur Reservoir, Barkas, Maisaram, Ellugutta Reservoir, Tarnaka, Buddh Nagar, Lalapet, Maredpally, Prakashnagar, Patigadda, Mekalamandi, and Mahendra Hills Reservoir; Mekalamandi Reservoir; MES; Railways; and Cantonment, Hasmathpet, and Balanagar.

Restoration of normal drinking water supply in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume on Friday.

According to the HMWSSB, a major leak occurred in the Krishna Phase-II 2,375-mm diameter pumping main pipeline due to a power outage at the Kodandapur Water Treatment Plant.

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to use water judiciously.