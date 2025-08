Drinking water supply to be hit in parts of Hyderabad for 16 hrs

Hyderabad: Due to pipeline work undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at the pipelines supplying water from Lingampalli to Sanathnagar Reservoir on Wednesday, August 6, drinking water supply will be disrupted in various areas for 16 hours.

Residents in the following areas can expect disruptions or low pressure between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm.

Affected areas under the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Division 9:

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, NTR Nagar, Sri Sri Nagar, Prashanth Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Jinkalawada, Prabhakar Reddy Nagar, Samatha Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Karmika Nagar, Shiv Shankar Nagar, LBS Nagar, Fateh Nagar, Charabanda Raju Colony, Bala Nagar and Janata Nagar.

Also Read No drinking water supply in Hyderabad for 24 hours

Other areas include Chaitanya Basti, Vaddar Basti, Erukal Basti, Shastri Marg, Zilla Basti, Sri Ram Colony, 15th Phase, Kaitlapur, Raghavendra Colony, Hanuman Chowk, Yadav Basti, HP Road, Bhavani Nagar, Sardar Patel Nagar, Good Shade Road, JP Nagar E EWS, MIGH, HIG and LIG Satya Sai Nagar.

Affected areas under O&M Division-6:

DNM Colony, Ashok Colony, Alauddin Koti, BJR Nagar, Renuka Nagar, Suprabhat Nagar, Neemkar Nagar

Residents of the aforementioned areas are requested to use water sparingly and save enough for consumption beforehand.