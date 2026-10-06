Drishyam 3 OTT release: When and where to watch it in India

Mumbai: Drishyam: The Conclusion aka Drishyam 3 may have finally reached theatres, but fans are already looking ahead to its OTT release. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and concluding chapter of the hit crime-thriller franchise, which hit cinemas on October 2, 2026.

The film has opened strongly at the box office and has reportedly crossed Rs 303 crore worldwide in just four days, adding another successful chapter to the Drishyam franchise.

Drishyam: The Conclusion will stream on Netflix, as revealed in the film’s opening credits. However, Netflix and the makers are yet to announce an official streaming date.

Going by the usual six-to-eight-week theatrical window followed by many films, the Ajay Devgn starrer could arrive on Netflix between November 13 and November 27. These dates, however, are only an estimate and should not be treated as the confirmed OTT premiere.

Until then, viewers can revisit Drishyam and Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

The concluding chapter once again follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he fights to protect his family from the law. Tabu’s Meera Deshmukh refuses to give up on finding answers about her son’s disappearance and joins forces with the Crime Branch.

The case takes a fresh turn when confident SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, enters the investigation with new evidence that could finally threaten Vijay’s carefully constructed alibi.

More about the film

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav reprise their roles, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the cast.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is positioned as the final chapter of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story and the biggest question remains whether he can outsmart the police one last time.