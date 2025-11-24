Driver burnt alive as car catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was burn alive after his car caught fire at the Outer Ring Road in In Hyderabad on Monday, November 24.

The incident occurred in Shameerpet police limits, when a parked Ford Ecosport car burst into flames, the driver had no chance to escape. A video shared on social media, shows the car burning.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim parked his car along the ORR, kept the air-conditioner running, and fell asleep. Police suspect a technical malfunction may have triggered the fire.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was reportedly travelling from Shamirpet towards Keesara and came to a halt near Leonia Restaurant.

The Shamirpet Police, along with the Clues Team, have begun a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the fire and confirm the victim’s identity.

Car crashes into shops in Alwal

In a separate incident, an over speeding Ertiga car reportedly crashed into shops near Select Theater in Alwal. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control while travelling from Machabollaram towards Select Theatre. The force of the collision left the vehicle completely crushed.

Several shops were damaged in the accident. However, there were no casualties as the area was vacant at the time of the accident.

The injured driver was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Alwal police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage from the vicinity.