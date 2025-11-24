Driver burnt alive as car catches fire in Hyderabad

The incident occurred while the vehicle was reportedly travelling from Shamirpet towards Keesara and came to a halt near Leonia Restaurant.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2025 12:31 pm IST
Car catches fire at Shamirpet in Hyderabad
Car catches fire at Shamirpet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was burn alive after his car caught fire at the Outer Ring Road in In Hyderabad on Monday, November 24.

The incident occurred in Shameerpet police limits, when a parked Ford Ecosport car burst into flames, the driver had no chance to escape. A video shared on social media, shows the car burning.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim parked his car along the ORR, kept the air-conditioner running, and fell asleep. Police suspect a technical malfunction may have triggered the fire.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The incident occurred while the vehicle was reportedly travelling from Shamirpet towards Keesara and came to a halt near Leonia Restaurant.

The Shamirpet Police, along with the Clues Team, have begun a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the fire and confirm the victim’s identity.

Car crashes into shops in Alwal

In a separate incident, an over speeding Ertiga car reportedly crashed into shops near Select Theater in Alwal. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control while travelling from Machabollaram towards Select Theatre. The force of the collision left the vehicle completely crushed.

Several shops were damaged in the accident. However, there were no casualties as the area was vacant at the time of the accident.

The injured driver was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Alwal police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage from the vicinity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2025 12:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button