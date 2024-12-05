Driver charred to death after truck hits divider near Hyderabad

Upon impact with the divider, the diesel tank was damaged causing a fire to spread.

Driver charred to death after lorry hits divider in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old driver was charred to death after the garbage-laden truck he was driving collided with a divider near Gowdavelly and caught fire around 5:30 am on Wednesday, December 4.

The victim has been identified as G Sandeep from Illandu migrated to the city a few years ago in search of livelihood. He was travelling from Miyapur to Jawahar Nagar via the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the truck veered off the road near the Gowdavalli village underpass and plunged onto the road below.

According to reports, Sandeep lost control of the truck causing it to crash into a retaining wall and fall onto the road below. The impact sparked a fire, trapping the victim inside the vehicle.

Police suspect the victim may have fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the accident.

Further investigation is ongoing.

