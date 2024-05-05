Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

'Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle,' it said, adding that 'there was no threat to the White House.'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th May 2024 2:58 pm IST
White House: No framework agreed for Saudi-Israel normalisation deal
White House

Washington: A vehicle travelling at high speed collided with a gate at the White House, leaving the driver dead, the US Secret Service said.

“Shortly before 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on May 4th,” the vehicle crashed into “an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex,” the federal law enforcement agency said Sunday in a statement published on X, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle,” it said, adding that “there was no threat to the White House.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Indian Embassy in China holds first meeting with students hit hard by COVID visa bans

Limited traffic closures remain in effect as the agency and the local police department investigate the incident, said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of Communications for the agency, in a post on X.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th May 2024 2:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button