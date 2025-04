Hyderabad: A speeding lorry rammed into a toll booth at Komalla near Raghunathapalli on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Saturday, April 19.

The accident left toll staff injured and damaged a parked car. Preliminary findings suggest the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Following a complaint by toll gate authorities, police have registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.