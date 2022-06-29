Driver rides atop auto impersonating Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’; fined Rs 1600

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th June 2022

Hyderabad: A man was fined by the Narayankhed police in Sangareddy district for trying to impersonate Pushpa actor Allu Arjun while riding on his atop his auto in Narayankhed town.

On June 24, while forcing his buddies to record a film, auto owner M Sailu, who earns his livelihood driving an auto, performed the act near Rajiv Chowk. The video went viral on social media after it was shared on a few WhatsApp groups.

He was located by the police, who also fined him Rs 1,600. For reckless driving, disobedience of instructions, and riding on top of an automobile, the police assessed fines of Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively.

