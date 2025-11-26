Driverless Robotaxi service launches in Abu Dhabi, check details

Abu Dhabi has become the first city in the Middle East — and the first city outside the United States — to introduce Level 4 fully driverless Robotaxi services on the Uber platform.

Autonomous driving leader WeRide and Uber Technologies on Wednesday, November 26, launched commercial operations, marking a major milestone for the UAE’s smart mobility ambitions.

The launch follows the issuance of the world’s first city-level permit for fully driverless Robotaxis outside the US, granted to WeRide. The approval paves the way for broader deployment of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

Robotaxi services begin on Yas Island

Passengers on Yas Island can now book a WeRide Robotaxi through:

Uber Comfort

UberX

Uber’s new “Autonomous” category (Uber’s first dedicated autonomous ride option)

These vehicles operate with no on-board specialist.

Watch the video here

🇦🇪 WeRide & @Uber launched Middle East’s 1st fully driverless Robotaxi commercial ops in Abu Dhabi! Also the 1st city outside U.S. offering L4 ops on Uber platform. Public rides now available on Yas via UberX, Uber Comfort, or “Autonomous” category. On track for breakeven.$WRD pic.twitter.com/AIcofFHtkQ — WeRide.ai (@WeRide_ai) November 26, 2025

The launch follows:

WeRide’s federal permit issued in October 2025 for fully driverless operations

An operational licence granted by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC)

Fleet partnership with Tawasul, which is co-operating the first phase with WeRide on the Uber platform.

Strengthening autonomous mobility in the UAE

WeRide and Uber say the Abu Dhabi deployment advances their broader plan to scale autonomous mobility across the Middle East. With regulatory support and improving vehicle utilisation, the service is progressing toward breakeven performance.

WeRide has a four-year first-mover advantage, having operated Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi since 2021. In 2023, it became the first company to obtain a national licence authorising autonomous testing and operation on public roads throughout the UAE.

Expanding coverage across Abu Dhabi

The WeRide–Uber partnership, launched in December 2024, is the largest commercial Robotaxi network outside the US and China. Key phases include:

December 2024 : Partnership launch in Abu Dhabi

: Partnership launch in Abu Dhabi July 2025 : Expansion to Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island

: Expansion to Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island End of 2025: Planned addition of further Abu Dhabi city centre areas

WeRide currently operates more than 100 Robotaxis in the Middle East.