Drone flying banned in Madhapur ahead of PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police has imposed temporary restrictions on the flying of drones and other remotely operated aerial devices in the Madhapur police station limits on May 10, 2026, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr. M Ramesh, IPS, the restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure public safety and security during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate Sindhu Hospital in Hitech City and participate in other official programmes in the city on the same day.

Order prohibits all flying activities

The order prohibits all flying activities involving remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft within the Madhapur police station jurisdiction for the duration of May 10.

Police said any person violating the order would face action under relevant sections of law.

Also Read PM Modi’s first Telangana visit in third term on May 10

The notification stated that the order was being issued ex parte as it was not feasible to serve notice individually to all concerned persons. Copies of the order will be displayed at police stations and other police offices across the commissionerate for public information.

The police order prohibits all flying activities involving remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft within the Madhapur police station jurisdiction for the duration of May 10.

Police said any person violating the order would face action under relevant sections of law.

The notification added that the order was being issued ex parte as it was not feasible to serve notice individually to all concerned persons. Copies of the order will be displayed at police stations and other police offices across the commissionerate for public information.

BJP stepping up efforts to form govt: Kishan Reddy

In the context of PM Modi’s visit, Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the BJP is stepping up efforts to establish a “double-engine government” in Telangana in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Reddy criticised both the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the current Congress government, alleging that promises made to the people over the last decade remained unfulfilled and had contributed to the state’s financial difficulties.