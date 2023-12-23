Drone hits merchant vessel off India’s coast causing fire

It has been learned that the fire on the vessel was extinguished, and all crew members were safe.

New Delhi: A merchant vessel named MV Chem Pluto was struck by a drone causing an explosion and fire within the vessel in the Arabian Sea off India’s coast.

According to UKMTO (United Kingdom Trade Operations) officials, an attack caused by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle aboard a ship 200 nautical miles (around 370 km) from Veraval in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, caused an explosion and fire.

The UKMTO further said that the authorities are investigating the incident.

The vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

