Drug overdose claims life of beauty therapist in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 9th March 2022 12:59 pm IST
beauty therapist in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old beauty therapist died on Tuesday in her flat in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The cause of her death is reportedly drug overdose.

The therapist Rosie who was from Manipur had recently moved to Hyderabad recently. She was working in a Spa in Narasingi, Hyderabad.

As per the details of the case, Rosie was unconscious when her friend Lalvenpuii had returned from the work. Their friend Lunso was also present at the spot.

MS Education Academy

Rosie was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. During preliminary investigation, the cops found injections and drugs at the victim’s flat.

The suicide angle has not been ruled out.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button