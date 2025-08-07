Drugs seized in Hyderabad suburbs; MDMA, ganja smuggled from other cities

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house at Serilingampally and seized 5.14 grams of MDMA from one person.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2025 5:18 pm IST
Representational Image of man holding prison bars
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department conducted raids at two places and seized drugs in the city suburbs.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house at Serilingampally and seized 5.14 grams of MDMA from one person. The MDMA drug was sourced from some people in another city and meant to be sold to drug addicts in Hyderabad.

In the other case, the sleuths seized 1.227 grams of ganja from a man who had procured it from some persons in Nagpur and was bringing it to the city when he was caught. The officials maintained that the ganja from Nagpur is being brought in buses by the smugglers. Two cases have been registered.

MS Teachers

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2025 5:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button