Drugs valued at Rs 11 crore seized in Bengaluru, 11 arrested

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st October 2022 8:37 pm IST
Man sets his bike on fire, breaks window panes of a police post in Delhi's Khan market
delhi's khan market

Bengaluru: In a major operation against drug peddling in Bengaluru, Karnataka Police on Monday busted a drug racket and seized drugs valued at Rs 11 crore, while arresting 11 persons, including five foreigners, an official said.

DCP, Central, R. Srinivas Gowda stated that personnel of the Cubbon Park police station and Ashoknagar police station seized 1.10 kg of MDMA and two kg of cannabis that were to be peddled across the city.

Appreciating the efforts of Bengaluru police, Director General Praveen Sood said” “Excellent catch. War against drugs continues.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kerala replacing Punjab as ‘capital of drugs’: Governor Khan

The arrested persons are identified as Mohammad Haroon, Mohammad Oruvil, Mohammad Ilyas, Abdur Abu, Ahmed Mohammad Musa, Munshansheed, Mohammad Bilal, John Paul, Joseph Benjamin, and Ismail.

The foreigners belonged to Sudan, Yemen, Nigeria and the Central Africam Republic. They had come to Karnataka to pursue higher education and employment, but stayed after expiry of their visas and took to drug peddling, police said.

ADGP, Law and Order, Alok Kumar stated that the state police department has started ‘Operation Narcos’ to curb the menace of drugs in the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button