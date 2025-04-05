Drugs worth Rs 2.75 lakh seized in Sun City, Two IT professionals held

Hyderabad: Two IT professionals were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) for drug peddling in Hyderabad’s Sun City area. Narcotics worth Rs 2.75 lakh along with Rs 1 lakh cash were seized from them.

The two accused – Tejas Katta and Sohail Ahmad, both 29 years of age, – were arrested along with their car in Sun City. Police also recovered 21 grams of OG Kush, 32.5 grams of charas, and 56 grams of LSD Blast.

According to the police, Tejas Katta holds an Amercian citizenship. After completing his education in the United States, Tejas returned to India and started working in Mumbai. There he got addicted to drugs and soon transitioned from a regular customer to a dealer.

Tejas then came to Hyderabad and started working in a company named Reegax. He met Sohail Ahamed, and the duo often travelled every 15 days to Mumbai to procure various narcotics.

Based on a tip off, the STF team apprehended Tejas and Ahamed, along with the seized drugs and vehicle. They have been handed over to the Shamshabad Excise police station. Further investigations are on.