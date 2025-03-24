Nigerian drug peddler held in Kachiguda, 7g of cocaine seized

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national has been arrested on Monday, March 24, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. Police seized seven grams of cocaine and two mobile phones from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ngwuchukwu Godwin Ifeanyi, 34, a native of Enugu State, Nigeria, who came to India in 2015 on a student visa to pursue a pharmacy course in Kakinada. However, after his visa expired in 2016, he remained in the country illegally and allegedly got involved in drug peddling.

According to reports, the accused started procuring cocaine from suppliers in Mumbai and Bengaluru before distributing it in Hyderabad. Police revealed that Ifeanyi had been arrested twice before in drug-related cases including once in May 2022 by Dhoolpet prohibition and excise police and again in January 2023 by Hayathnagar police.

Following his release on bail, he moved to Mumbai and continued his operations from Kharghar, sourcing drugs through online transactions and using a “dead drop” delivery method to avoid direct contact with buyers.

On March 23, 2025, he arrived in Hyderabad from Mumbai with a fresh consignment of cocaine but was caught by the central zone task force based on credible information.

The accused and the seized material were handed over to Kachiguda police. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.







