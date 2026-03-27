Drunk man hijacks APSRTC bus, drives into vehicles and shops in Visakhapatnam

A drunk man allegedly commandeers an unattended APSRTC bus in Visakhapatnam, drives nearly a kilometre, crashing into vehicles and shops before being taken into custody.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 1:50 pm IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 2:59 pm IST
Drunk man hijacks APSRTC bus, drives into vehicles and shops in Vishakapatnam
Drunk man hijacks APSRTC bus, drives into vehicles and shops in Vishakapatnam.

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam witnessed a shocking incident after a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hijacked an APSRTC bus and drove it recklessly for nearly a kilometre, creating panic among passengers and the public.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 26, when the bus was left unattended without a driver. The accused took control of the vehicle and began driving through busy roads, during which he reportedly rammed into multiple vehicles and roadside shops.

Accused taken into custody

Several passengers on board were left terrified as the situation unfolded.

Subhan Haleem

Local traffic police responded swiftly and managed to intercept the bus. The accused was taken into custody, and authorities have launched an investigation into how the vehicle was accessed without supervision.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 1:50 pm IST|   Updated: 27th March 2026 2:59 pm IST

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