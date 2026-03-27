Drunk man hijacks APSRTC bus, drives into vehicles and shops in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam witnessed a shocking incident after a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hijacked an APSRTC bus and drove it recklessly for nearly a kilometre, creating panic among passengers and the public.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 26, when the bus was left unattended without a driver. The accused took control of the vehicle and began driving through busy roads, during which he reportedly rammed into multiple vehicles and roadside shops.

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Accused taken into custody

Several passengers on board were left terrified as the situation unfolded.

Local traffic police responded swiftly and managed to intercept the bus. The accused was taken into custody, and authorities have launched an investigation into how the vehicle was accessed without supervision.