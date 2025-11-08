Drunk man sleeps under tractor, crushed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunken man was crushed to death under a tractor in the early hours of Saturday, November 8, in the residental Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad after sleeping under it the night before.

According to local reports, the deceased, Shekhar, was visiting a relative’s house in the area for a wedding. After the festivities concluded, he went to a bar to drink alcohol.

After a night of drinking, he became completely incoherent. He proceeded to lie down under a tractor nearby and ended up sleeping there through the night.

He remained asleep when the tractor driver came around. The driver, unaware of a person lying under his tractor, had started the car only to hear a person screaming.

The driver got down from the vehicle to see that the tyres had already gone over Shekhar’s body. Sustaining severe injuries on the body, Shekhar died on the spot.

The police were informed promptly, and a case was registered. His body was taken to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Shekhar’s family continues to mourn his death.

In a similar incident, an eight-year-old boy died after a speeding tractor ran him over on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bijnor. He was with two women at the time of the incident, who also suffered from grievous injuries.